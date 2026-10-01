Tech Co. AdHawk's Investors Sue Over $15M Merger Earnout

By Jarek Rutz ( October 1, 2026, 3:06 PM EDT) -- Two shareholders of adHawk Inc. have sued the flooring software company's former directors and officers in Delaware Chancery Court, accusing the insiders of diverting $15 million from a roughly $159 million sale to Cyncly and giving themselves access to equity in the buyer that other stockholders were denied....
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