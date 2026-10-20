3rd Circ. Seems Open To Drexel's Bid For New Pay Bias Trial

By Vin Gurrieri ( October 20, 2026, 6:46 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit seemed receptive Tuesday to Drexel University's bid for a new trial in a professor's pay discrimination suit, with the judges hinting a trial court may have gone too far by imposing Equal Pay Act liability on the school for not complying with an order to turn over salary information....
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