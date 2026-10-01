Brazilian Builder Seeks US Recognition For $555M Reorg
By Rick Archer ( October 1, 2026, 3:27 PM EDT) -- Brazilian construction conglomerate Andrade Gutierrez Engenharia is asking a New York bankruptcy judge for U.S. recognition of a recently approved plan to restructure nearly $555 million in debt issued during its last restructuring four years ago....
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