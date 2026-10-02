EU Court Upholds €31.5M Packaging Cartel Fines
By Ronan Barnard ( October 2, 2026, 5:13 PM BST) -- Two major canning companies have lost their appeals against €31.5 million ($35.5 million) in fines for participating in a cartel in Germany by sharing sales information and coordinating commercial strategies after an European Union court dismissed their arguments....
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