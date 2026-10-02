Pa. Justices Reject Federal Limits On Agency Deference

By Matthew Santoni ( October 2, 2026, 10:22 PM EDT) -- Pennsylvania courts do not have to follow federal precedents that limit deference to a state agency's interpretation of unclear regulations, with a majority of the state's highest court finding Thursday that an agency interpretation can be one of multiple factors for analyzing an ambiguous regulation....
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