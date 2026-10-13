Bank Regulators' New Risk Guidance Offers More Flexibility

By Michael Treves, Max Bonici and Stephen Gannon ( October 13, 2026, 3:29 PM EDT) -- On Sept. 11, the Federal Reserve System, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and — for the first time — National Credit Union Administration jointly published proposed interagency guidance on third-party risk management, or TPRM.[1]...
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