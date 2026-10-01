Galindo Law Gets $7.5M Ch. 11 Deal To Pay Explosion Victims
By Ben Zigterman ( October 1, 2026, 5:47 PM EDT) -- A Texas bankruptcy judge Thursday approved a $7.5 million settlement between mass tort firm Galindo Law Firm and the trust overseeing claims from victims of a chemical plant explosion....
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