Colo. Energy Rules Can't Shake Federal Preemption Suit

By MJ Koo ( October 1, 2026, 6:50 PM EDT) -- A federal court allowed real estate industry groups' suit challenging Colorado's and Denver's building energy-performance standards to move forward, finding the groups plausibly alleged the regulations are preempted by federal law governing appliance efficiency standards while tossing their claims about consumer appliances as untimely....
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