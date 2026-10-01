Dems Want FHFA To Restore Internal Watchdog's Funding
By Isaac Monterose ( October 1, 2026, 6:52 PM EDT) -- A group of 11 Democratic U.S. Senators told the Federal Housing Finance Agency on Thursday not to proceed with "unlawfully slashing" the FHFA's Office of Inspector General budget for fiscal year 2027....
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