Ex-SewerAI Shareholder Seeks Del. Appraisal Of $342M Deal

By Jarek Rutz ( October 1, 2026, 6:51 PM EDT) -- A former SewerAI Corp. stockholder has asked the Delaware Court of Chancery to determine the fair value of more than 245,000 shares that were cashed out when the sewer technology company was acquired in a deal valuing it at $342 million....
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