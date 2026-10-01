Savannah State Can't Knock Out Asian Ex-Prof's Bias Suit

By Kelcey Caulder ( October 1, 2026, 7:49 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge freed Savannah State University's board of regents from several claims in a former business professor's race and national origin discrimination lawsuit, but kept alive her allegations that the school unlawfully failed to renew her contract or hire her for a new professor position. ...
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