DOJ Sues University Of Del. Over Immigrant In-State Tuition
By Jarek Rutz ( October 2, 2026, 6:33 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has alleged in federal court that the University of Delaware has violated immigration law by allowing some students who live in the state without lawful immigration status to qualify for lower in-state tuition at the school while U.S. citizens living outside Delaware must pay the higher nonresident rate....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.