Walgreens Closes In On $9B Boots Sale, Plus More Rumors

By Jade Martinez-Pogue ( October 1, 2026, 5:38 PM EDT) -- Walgreens is nearing a $9 billion sale of its British pharmacy chain Boots, private equity shop TPG closed a $10 billion climate-focused fund, and Saudi Arabia-owned oil and gas company Aramco has retained an investment bank to lead it on a restructuring plan....
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