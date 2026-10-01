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DuPont, Corteva Accused Of $40B PFAS Asset Shielding

By Craig Clough ( October 1, 2026, 11:21 PM EDT) -- The company formerly known as DuPont and its parent Corteva Inc. were sued in Indiana state court Thursday by 15 states and Guam alleging a newly completed seeds business spinoff is nothing more than an illegal effort to place $40 billion in assets beyond the reach of creditors pursuing forever chemicals claims....

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