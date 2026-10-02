Trump Urges Ga. Court To Keep DA Out Of $16M Fee Dispute
By Kelcey Caulder ( October 2, 2026, 6:46 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump and other former defendants in a dismissed election interference case urged a Georgia appellate court to uphold an order blocking Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from intervening in their bid to recoup $16 million in legal fees....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.