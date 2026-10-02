SEC Fines Latch $1M Over SPAC-Tied Revenue Misstatements
By Katryna Perera ( October 2, 2026, 6:52 PM EDT) -- The smart lock system company formerly known as Latch Inc. has agreed to pay $1 million to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to resolve claims of incorrect revenue recognition and internal control and accounting violations connected to its go-public combination with a blank check company....
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