Erie Exchange Atty Seeks State Court Refile After ID Flub
By P.J. D'Annunzio ( October 2, 2026, 6:36 PM EDT) -- The lawyer representing Erie Insurance Exchange in a suit that seeks to avoid covering the parents of a mass shooter has admitted to a North Carolina federal court that he mistakenly misidentified the company's residency and explained that the case should instead be filed in state court for a lack of federal jurisdiction....
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