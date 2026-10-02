Press Group Again Seeks Bondi Memo On Qatar Jet Gift
By Courtney Bublé ( October 2, 2026, 6:59 PM EDT) -- A press freedom organization is trying again to force the U.S. Department of Justice to release the legal opinion signed by then-Attorney General Pam Bondi last year allowing President Donald Trump to accept a $400 million luxury jet from Qatar....
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