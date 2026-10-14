Terminix Deal Shows Risks Of Calif. Aggregating Local Lapses

By Gregory Blount, Helen Barnes and Andrea Hartung ( October 14, 2026, 4:58 PM EDT) -- On Sept. 3, district attorneys for 29 California counties resolved a multipronged statewide investigation with pest control service providers Rentokil North America Inc. and Terminix International Inc....
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