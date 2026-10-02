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Onsemi, Synaptics Revise Deal To $5.7B After Alternate Bid

By Al Barbarino ( October 2, 2026, 4:59 PM EDT) -- Onsemi and Synaptics Inc. have amended their $7 billion merger agreement after a third party submitted an unsolicited competing bid for Synaptics, resulting in a revised $5.7 billion value and a switch from all-stock to cash....

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