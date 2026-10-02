Verizon Must Answer Complaint Over Data Speed Cut
By Nadia Dreid ( October 2, 2026, 5:26 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission has rejected Verizon's request to suspend all deadlines in a proceeding tied to a customer's complaint that the telecom titan broke agency rules by slowing down his internet speed after he reached his data limit....
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