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Keesal Young Owes Duty To Safeguard 316K People's Data

By Matt Perez ( October 2, 2026, 4:55 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has kept negligence and consumer privacy claims intact against law firm Keesal Young & Logan over a 2024 data breach that exposed the personal information of more than 316,000 people, finding the plaintiffs have standing because their data apparently landed on the dark web....

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