Pa. Hospital Workers Sue Over Biased Time Rounding

By MJ Koo ( October 2, 2026, 6:00 PM EDT) -- A patient registration worker sued the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center in federal court Friday, alleging the hospital system's timekeeping software rounds time in the company's favor, while requiring patient services staff to work off the clock before and after their shifts and during meal breaks without compensation....
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