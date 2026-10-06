Understanding Risks Of Employees' AI-Drafted Complaints

By Rebecca Foxwell ( October 6, 2026, 2:32 PM EDT) -- In the age of artificial intelligence, investigators handling workplace complaints, ethics hotline reports and other reports of misconduct are increasingly seeing a shift: More and more of the complaints crossing their desks appear to have been drafted, at least in part, with the assistance of AI....
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