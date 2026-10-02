Texas Justices Won't Review Nixed $64M Credit Suisse Verdict
By Spencer Brewer ( October 2, 2026, 9:30 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday declined to hear an appeal of a decision that wiped away a $64 million award to a subsidiary of a Dallas investment company following alleged fraud by Credit Suisse surrounding lending for a luxury Nevada community....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.