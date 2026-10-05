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SEC Censures JPMorgan Over Disqualified Swaps Trader

By Katryna Perera ( October 5, 2026, 1:54 PM EDT) -- JPMorgan Securities and JPMorgan Chase Bank have agreed to a cease-and-desist order and a censure from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to resolve claims that the firms allowed a person who was statutorily disqualified due to a violation in the U.K. to effectuate security-based swap transactions....

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