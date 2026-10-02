Bank Lobby Sues OCC Over Crypto Trust Charter Approvals

By Aislinn Keely ( October 2, 2026, 9:32 PM EDT) -- The Independent Community Bankers of America sued the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency on Friday over the wave of national trust charters granted to crypto firms, arguing the rule underpinning the approvals exceeds the office's authority and ran roughshod over commenters' concerns....
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