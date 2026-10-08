How AI Is Reshaping The Structure Of Crypto Venture Deals

By Lewis Rinaudo Cohen and Brian Farber ( October 8, 2026, 4:32 PM EDT) -- Artificial intelligence continues to attract capital on a scale few crypto businesses can match. In August, data and AI company Databricks raised $5 billion in a single round,[1] while crypto projects collectively raised $1.58 billion in disclosed venture funding, according to CryptoRank.[2] In July, AI companies received approximately 63% of global venture funding.[3]...
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