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No Consensus On Forced Labor Statement At G20 Meeting

By Jack McLoone ( October 5, 2026, 5:57 PM EDT) -- The Group of 20 nations failed to reach a consensus on a statement highlighting the need to eliminate imports of goods created with forced labor, with solely the U.S., Argentina and Mexico backing a document calling forced labor both a human rights and economic threat....

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