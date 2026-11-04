MVP: Lockridge Grindal's Brian Clark
By Jonathan Capriel ( November 4, 2026, 4:00 PM EST) -- Brian D. Clark of Lockridge Grindal Nauen PLLP spearheaded a pro bono effort that freed unlawfully detained immigrants in Minnesota during the early days of ICE's Operation Metro Surge, and he secured more than $116 million in a sprawling PVC pipe antitrust suit — one of many multimillion-dollar outcomes for clients — earning him a spot as one of the 2026 Law360 Class Action MVPs....
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