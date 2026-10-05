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Sullivan & Cromwell Adds Ex-SG Assistants To Lead Appellate

By Aebra Coe ( October 5, 2026, 1:40 PM EDT) -- Sullivan & Cromwell LLP on Monday added two partners to lead the firm's Supreme Court and appellate practice, joining from McGuireWoods LLP and Ashurst Perkins Coie to fill a gap left after the firm's former appeals head departed for Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP this spring....

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