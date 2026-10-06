DC Circ. Not Sure Challenge To Border Wall Halt Still Has Legs
By Nadia Dreid ( October 6, 2026, 1:54 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit didn't seem convinced Monday morning it should breathe new life into a suit claiming that the Biden administration caused people legal injury and broke the law by not considering the environmental effects of reversing the Trump administration's border policies....
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