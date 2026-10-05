High Court Won't Hear Chicago Workers' Vaccine Appeal

By Celeste Bott ( October 5, 2026, 10:28 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court again refused Monday to weigh in on a challenge to COVID-19 vaccine and testing requirements for Chicago city workers, declining to take up the case after the Seventh Circuit refused to revive their lawsuit in December....
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