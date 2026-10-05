Fox Tells DC Circ. Worker Wasn't Fired Over Leave, Politics

By Benjamin Morse ( October 5, 2026, 1:23 PM EDT) -- Fox News urged the D.C. Circuit to reject a former Capitol Hill producer's bid to revive claims that he was fired over his political views and use of sick leave, arguing he was terminated instead for insubordination and unprofessional conduct....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.