Michigan Judicial Watchdog Urged To Remove Judge

By Melanie Dorsey ( October 5, 2026, 4:54 PM EDT) -- The Michigan Judicial Tenure Commission was urged Monday to recommend removing an Oakland County judge from the bench over allegations of persistent mistreatment of court staff, defiance of the judicial watchdog and cognitive problems that disciplinary counsel said leave her unable to competently perform her duties....
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