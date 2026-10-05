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Feds Aim To Improve Health Cost Clarity With Final Reg

By Grace Elletson ( October 5, 2026, 3:19 PM EDT) -- The federal government unveiled a final rule Monday intended to make it easier to understand healthcare pricing information that President Donald Trump's first administration required private-sector healthcare plans to disclose, a move that agencies said was needed because previous regulations triggered a deluge of data....

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