State Watchdogs Bristle At Prediction Market Incursion

By Alex Lawson ( October 5, 2026, 7:06 PM EDT) -- A group of state gaming regulators has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to consider reviewing Kalshi's ability to offer sports-related contracts in New Jersey, nodding to recent case law that has cut against the decision that gave rise to the state's petition....
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