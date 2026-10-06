Conn. Gallery Wants $804K Atty Fee For Beating Buyer's Suit

By Brian Steele ( October 6, 2026, 7:05 PM EDT) -- An art buyer who lost his Connecticut lawsuit alleging a gallery sold him a fake Keith Haring chalk drawing should cover the defendants' attorney fees to the tune of more than $804,000, the prevailing parties said in a pair of post-verdict court filings....
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