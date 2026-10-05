FCC Boots Call Provider From US Networks Over Robocalls
By Nadia Dreid ( October 5, 2026, 10:45 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission has officially blocked a Denver-based voice call provider from operating in the United States because it never assuaged the agency's concerns about what it's going to do to stop illegal robocalls from being transmitted on its network....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.