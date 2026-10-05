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$150M Series D Values Mortgage-Focused Fintech At $2.3B

By Jade Martinez-Pogue ( October 5, 2026, 4:15 PM EDT) -- Mortgage servicing artificial intelligence company Valon Technologies on Monday revealed that its valuation doubled to $2.3 billion after it closed its latest funding round with $150 million in tow....

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