Visual Advocacy In Arbitration: Why It Fails And How To Fix It

By Donald Vinson and Katie Winks ( October 19, 2026, 5:34 PM EDT) -- The 2026 International Chamber of Commerce Arbitration Rules, in force since June 1, expressly provide that hearings may be held in person, in hybrid form or by videoconference....
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