GAO Supports EPA's Proposal Nix Over Technician's Skills
By Elaine Briseño ( October 6, 2026, 1:28 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office has said the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency was not obliged to consider the past performance of its current contractor when the company's proposal for the new contract failed to meet the minimum solicitation requirements....
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