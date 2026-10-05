Amazon Urges CAT To Reject £6.3B Claim As Duplicative

By Ronan Barnard ( October 5, 2026, 9:09 PM BST) -- Amazon told a London antitrust tribunal Monday that a proposed consumer class action estimated to be worth up to £6.3 billion ($8.3 billion) should be rejected, arguing that it would duplicate work done for similar claims and "generate vast returns" for lawyers and funders....
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