'Shocking' COVID Vaccine Appeal Meets Skeptical 2nd Circ.

By Brian Steele ( October 5, 2026, 7:02 PM EDT) -- A Second Circuit panel expressed doubt Monday that Yale healthcare workers who resisted the COVID-19 vaccine could blame a private entity for alleged constitutional violations, with one judge saying the appeal is the stuff of pro se filings, and it was "shocking" to see that an attorney had brought it....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.