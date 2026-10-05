Jackson Walker Deal Stalled By Standing Issue, Trustee Says
By Lauren Berg ( October 5, 2026, 10:43 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Trustee's Office told a Texas federal judge that its settlement with Jackson Walker LLP to disgorge fees from cases touched by scandal is on ice while a bankruptcy judge examines the watchdog's standing to seek such relief....
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