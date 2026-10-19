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Expert Analysis

Tracking The 2027 Va. Bills That May Tighten Data Center Regs

By David Schneider and Briana Becker ( October 19, 2026, 5:08 PM EDT) -- Virginia's data center industry is at an inflection point. For the past several years, the commonwealth has been reconsidering its approach to data center development — and the pace of regulatory change has accelerated in recent months....

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