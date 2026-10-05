9th Circ. Says PREP Act Bars Pasadena COVID Policy Suit

By Hailey Konnath ( October 5, 2026, 10:18 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Monday refused to revive a Pasadena employee's suit challenging the city's COVID-19 safety policy for unvaccinated city employees, ruling that the city is immune from his claims under the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.