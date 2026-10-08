IDScan Data Breach Puts Spotlight On Vendor Oversight

By Paul Malie, Edward Racek and Roylance Bird ( October 8, 2026, 5:17 PM EDT) -- On Sept. 1, cybersecurity journalist Brian Krebs reported that an identity theft service launched on the dark web, called Nexus, is selling scans of more than 153 million U.S. and Canadian driver's licenses, over 10 million identification cards, and millions of travel and medical documents....
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