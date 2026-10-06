What Insurers Need To Know About 2 New California Laws

By Lucy Wang ( October 6, 2026, 5:56 PM EDT) -- California's insurance market has spent the last several years adapting to a new reality. Catastrophic wildfires, larger and more complex claims, coverage availability concerns, and heightened scrutiny of insurer practices have prompted regulators and lawmakers to revisit how insurers prepare for, respond to and recover from major loss events....
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