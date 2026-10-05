IRS Loses Bid For Tax Withholdings In Ch. 11 Camp Sales

By Hilary Russ ( October 5, 2026, 6:09 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey bankruptcy judge determined on Monday that the buyers of seven summer camps owned by Simad Holdings Ltd. need not withhold taxes under rules governing the sale of U.S. property by foreign owners, overruling an objection by the Internal Revenue Service....
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